A video showing how a young man's family members said their goodbyes to him as he got set to travel has got netizens emotional

According to the young man, he was returning abroad to 'struggle' and took his time to hug each one of his loved ones

Some social media users prayed for the young man's business abroad to be successful while others found the clip so emotional

A young man's family members had a hard time bidding him farewell as he returned back abroad where he makes ends meet.

A viral TikTok video showed the emotional moment in the house as he hugged each person to say goodbye.

It was an emotional moment for everyone. Photo Credit: @omzmljzzzz

Source: TikTok

Sharing the clip, the young man said it is so emotional to leave his family behind and added that he would miss them.

"Is so emotional going back to struggle. I'm gonna miss them. Family is everything," he wrote.

In the clip, people cried on his shoulder as they hugged him. Others could be seen looking all moody in the living room.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

@user5770970130847 said:

"Ooh God why am I crying ...just keep on making them proud MaSha'Allah."

@jojo said:

"Go champion but don’t forget home don’t forget your people God bless you I know you’re going to suffer but big weapon to you is God pray a lot."

@oduromicheal216 said:

"One of the saddest thing to happen to anyone, distancing urself from ur love ones to go and hustle. May Allah bless every hustler."

@Papiibaers said:

"Go in peace and come back in peace one day stay strong for the family your dreams shall came true one day."

@Bruno said:

"Mar sha Allah. May Allah grant your parents long life and May he subhanahu waatala open your doors amen."

@amaradukuray said:

"Good luck bro plz don't forget your family and you know we're you come from too."

@luckyboy said:

"So emotional it's very hard to leave, I remember the day I was leaving my mum was crying like someone passed away."

Source: Legit.ng