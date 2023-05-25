A Nigerian bride's asoebi ladies came through for her as a heavy downpour almost ruined her wedding

The ladies defied the rain and danced for the bride at the flooded venue after taking off their footwear

The bride reacted to a video from her flooded traditional wedding as netizens showered encomiums on the asoebi ladies

Asoebi ladies at a recent Nigerian wedding have been hailed on social media for defying the rain to show love and support for the bride.

This comes after a video emerged on the internet showing how the asoebi ladies danced at the flooded venue for the traditional wedding.

The asoebi ladies danced at a flooded venue. Photo Credit: @official_njhairs1

Source: TikTok

One of the asoebi ladies, @official_njhairs1, who made the clip explained that the rain almost ruined the wedding but God came through for them.

She said the couple almost gave up as the whole place got flooded but she and the asoebi ladies refused to be discouraged by the rain and danced for the bride in it.

According to her, they all took off their footwear and raised their dresses above water level to put up an encouraging dance showcase. Reacting to the video, the bride, Osas Colony, said:

"Thks baby girl.... y’all made my day."

Watch the video below:

Reactions on social media

mumogoluwa said:

"This is love."

CONFIDENCIAL said:

"That why hall is better."

Favour Godfrey said:

"God bless you guys I saw you there."

Blessingmicheal said:

"You all are the best."

EJIRO said:

"Una try if na me I don reach hux u guys are bless."

Felix blessing said:

"The good thing is she's married thank God for her."

ogegold said:

"If you're looking for a house in this type of place better go in rainy season for e get y.''

