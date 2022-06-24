A handsome groom has used beautiful leg works to nail wedding dance during his well-organised reception

The young man took over the whole show and there was no one who could outshine him on the dancing floor

His groomsmen added colour to the whole show as they flocked around him like bees to nectar in the nice video

A Nigerian groom has been sighted in a viral video showing off impressive skills at his wedding reception.

His dance resonated online with dance lovers, especially with the way he was able to outshine other dancers and dominate the whole show.

The groom dominated the whole show. Photo credit: @maxwelljennings.

Source: Instagram

The groom who was beautifully dressed in flowing 'agbada' did very well on the dance floor.

At a point, his cap fell off his head but he continued dancing absentmindedly, showing how happy he was on his big day.

Dancing wildly to First Time in America by Naira Marley

His groomsmen who were equally impressive flocked around him like bees, cheering him on as he took center stage.

Many who have seen the video say the young man was truly happy and he showed it through his dance.

They danced to First Time in America by Naira Marley and the video was shot and shared by @maxwelljennings.

Watch the video below:

Instagram users react

@virtuegrace said:

"For life, forget! E file! My brothers are fly jare."

@africanwaistline reacted:

"When you marry someone you actually like, it’s your wedding too."

@georgeofficials_ commented:

"Naija marriage are different energy."

@dynaekwueme said:

"This one sweeeeeet me."

@nyaknomichael commented:

"Nigerian men are truly the best."

@omobolamide said:

"Showing up like this would have me tell my dad to let’s do a brideprice free engagement."

@fvrvj reacted:

"Bro keep pushing them niggas out the camera view like "let my nigga shine !!"

@daugther_of_the_danakil said:

"My future husband better have the same energy."

Source: Legit.ng