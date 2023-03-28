An inspiring video of a young girl helping her mother out with her business has gone viral on TikTok

In a trending video, the young girl helped her mother to fry a popular Nigerian pastry called 'Puff Puff'

The helpful girl was dressed in her school uniform as she expertly cut out the dough and dipped them into the hot oil

Most children are always eager to work and help, especially when their parents have menial entrepreneurial jobs.

It is always a delight seeing children not being ashamed of their parents' work and even learning the trade.

Little girl fries Puff Puff. Photo credit: @timkidolodo_machala

Source: TikTok

They usually learn the trade effortlessly and become proficient in it in little time due to their ability to learn fast.

In a cute video, a young girl learned how to mix, fry and finish the famous pastry called 'Puff Puff'.

It is a tricky chore due to the dough's sticky nature when it is prepared before frying. The young girl learned how to cut the dough perfectly with her hand and put it into the already-heated frying oil.

She seemed to be unperturbed by the heat of the oil and fire.

She even had the strength to use a big frying spoon to scoop the 'Puff Puff' out of the oil and into the draining basket.

Everyone who came across the video was impressed. With her skill, and said she could open her pastry shop one day to earn a living or use it as an additional source of income.

Social media reactions

@Flora mercy wrote:

"God bless you baby girl for helping ur mom omo atoju e loruko Jesu."

@Omoyetunde oluwadamilola wrote:

"God bless you girl but I no go like my mama see am she go to abuse me say na pikin wey no reach me Dey help her mama."

@Bayor commented:

"This is what informal education really means and it is the best form of education. Teaching our kids the reality of life. God bless you dear."

@Lady bee commented:

"God bless you baby."

@Oluwadami wrote:

"Guy may ur phone no go fall inside."

@Oluwatoyin said:

"God bless your hustle."

@DEMILADE wrote:

"Aww."

@kemmyrashidat said:

"God bless you my darling you will grow in wisdom and understanding in JESUS mighty name."

@Harde commented:

"Omo she did it better than i do this. Good job bbygirl."

@bolarinlege wrote:

"God bless you baby girl."

@Tosin Balqis Adey152 commented:

"God bless you."

@Christabel commented:

"This is evergreen school Ibadan."

@Nancy Felix wrote:

"Growing to become a great chef."

@Amina Stipetic said:

"Respekt i wish I live in Nigeria I will be your best costumer."

@Enisclothing04 wrote:

"God bless you so much baby girl, you will give birth to children that will also cater for you in hundredfold."

