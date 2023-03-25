A lady was amazed at her brother's cultural day when the boy picked a girl he liked and requested a photograph

Amazed by the girl's beauty, the lady asked the boy if the kid was his princess as the children locked eyes in an emotional manner

Many Nigerians who reacted to the video said that if the sister had not cut their eye contact short, they might have kissed

A young Nigerian lady, @ovee..g, has shared a video of what her small brother did at a school cultural day event that they attended.

The kid saw a fine girl who was dressed in the same matching colour as he was and called his sister to take a photo of them.

The boy's sister asked if she was his princess. Photo source: @ovee..g

Handsome boy and beautiful girl

They both had their hands on each other's shoulders, ready for capture. The boy's sister, who found both of them cute, asked: "Is she your princess?"

In reaction to her question, the boy and the girl looked at each other. Many people said they feared they were going to kiss.

@Mide Becca said:

"For a minute I thought they were going to kiss."

@Sugarmummy01 said:

"These ones are drunk in love ooo."

@Ofure said:

"These children don first me find love oo."

@Damilola Babatunde said:

"The look lasan. aunty shouted 'issokayyy'."

@Chidimma Godsgift said:

"Until a new student comes in and take the boy from her."

@Mannie said:

"Omoh make this boy no use person babe do bestie, Omoh see that eye contact

@Cynthia Onyinyechukwu said:

"20 years from now and they’ll be married… Mark my words."

@busolaogunsemore said:

"Omo. Am i a spoon? Small children dey get who like dem see eye contact na.... Dem never look me like dis b4."

@:stethoscope said:

"Omo na today this single life pain me!!! The eye contact god."

@Oyilonye said:

"Even children are in love. Am I a Tomato?"

