A little girl was too confused to even talk when she saw her father's time for the first time in her life

The two brothers carried her at intervals as they laughed at the kid's amazement and her expression

Many people who watched the video of the family tried to role-play what could have been going on in the kid's mind

A woman has shared a video that showed how her daughter reacted the first time she saw her dad's twin brother.

The father carried the baby into a house where his twin was waiting for him. When the kid saw a man that looked exactly like him, she got confused very fast.

The twin brother stretched hands towards her and she took them. She could not tell her father apart from the two men as they both had the same dreads.

Replying to one of the comments under the video, her mother said that girl got angry minutes after and went of the house.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 100 comments with more than 7,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@Gladys Mariee789 said:

"She looking like what kinda games yall playing here."

@Lavonda Royster said:

"The look up and down…. Like where the he’ll you come from."

@user7195166844077 said:

"Her head turns was on beat."

@user1066199476409 said:

"She looking like, “do you see this???”

@Leesh said:

"Lol awww. She went to him straight away like ok, guess I have 2 dads now."

@Blah777.1 said:

"If what the hell was a person."

@farida sadik said:

"Looking at her mom and asking 'mom is whatI'm seeing real?'."

@Mapoz said:

"You guys are confusing the little girl bcoz she is not sure which 1 is her real dad."

Another baby got confused by dad's twin

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a video shared by Pubity on TikTok showed the moment a nine-month-old child could not pick out her father.

In the clip, the baby was really confused and could not tell him apart from his twin. Whenever one of the twins carried her, she would immediately go back to the other.

If only she could speak, the child would have voiced out her frustration at seeing two people that look exactly alike.

