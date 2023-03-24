A mother and daughter have shown people that despite their humble financial status, they can still be happy

The child recited the alphabet and mixed most of the letters as her mother tried hard not to laugh

People who wanted their video said happiness is indeed free, as seen in the mother and daughter bonding

A mother, @prossyalexer, living in a rough-looking house with an old TV has shared a video showing her and daughter having fun while learning.

In the video, the mother asked her daughter to recite the alphabet. After getting the recitation to "G", she started mumbling them up in a sing-song way.

People said the kid is such a person. Photo source: @prossyalexer

Source: TikTok

Kid made funny alphabet recitation

Despite saying utter rubbish, her mother kept cheering her on. Towards the end of her recitation, the woman burst into laughter.

People who wanted their video and saw how poor they are said it does not take much to be happy. Someone showed interest in getting the daughter a tablet device.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 5000 comments with more than 90,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@mom'sdauta said:

"A B C D A N T M M J K L F T N M P 1 A A P NEW ALPHABET."

@ed ith Ish said:

"I believe they are happier than most of you who have flat smart screens."

@Buzzanyoko said:

"I want to buy her a tablet she is so cute."

@Okil said:

"If this is not happiness, then I don't know what this is."

@rose machaa said:

"Awww so cute. I love how supportive mummy is."

@TN² said:

"You did alot of work listening to everything she was saying."

@sheylah:100 said:

"Those saying big Tv, tugambe u have never seen it you have big screens but ain’t happy like this, wama mummy thank you so much for the love."

@doreenojulo said:

"LoL. The new letter are crazy. And joy is unspeakable. Good boy."

@focusedson said:

"May God bless you and your family..indeed money cant buy this."

@user8947236843784Tamara said:

The way our mothers got our bagk even if we are wrong. its amazing."

