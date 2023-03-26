A thoughtful Nigerian man has taken action to have a roof over his head as he took his building project to a great stage

The young man who said he is still in the building process shared a video showing there are still some unfinished works

Many Nigerians on TikTok were wowed by the building he had spent his money on at such a young age

A young Nigerian man, @kennyblack1000, who has been able to take his building project to an enviable stage praised himself.

In a short clip that has stirred massive reactions online, the man filmed the moment his building foundation was laid.

The man's building video received much praise online. Photo source: @kennyblack1000

Source: TikTok

Man roofed his house

He captured how the building progressed to the lintel level before carpenters came to roof it. Stopping at the roof, the man congratulated his stride and captioned the video:

"Still on the process."

Many young people in his comment section were inspired by his achievement; they sent him congratulatory messages.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 200 comments with more than 1,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@awokoyakazeem said:

"Those congrats hw much you gave those type line those that write stop work."

@midecollection7 said:

"Congratulations my luv."

@vitaminfaith said:

"Big congratulations."

@korad home improvement said:

"Congratulations bro,I'm a home improver,I'm into pop,screeding, painting and decorating I will like to work with you."

@IMOLE SAVAGE said:

"Congratulations I'm next."

@Ede_1 said:

"Congratulations bro more to come."

@Goddess slyvanas said:

"You try boss na you know the millions wey you don spend."

@kizzy said:

"Congratulations bro God that do it for should Also do it for me."

@dannysweetlife2 said:

"Congratulation boss I tap from your blessings."

Source: Legit.ng