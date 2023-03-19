A car wash attendant could not control his temper after a female customer kept complaining excessively

In a video, the woman claimed that he didn't wash the car properly, and she took time to direct him on how to do it

However, the car wash attendant was no longer having it, and he immediately turned the water hose in her direction

A Nigerian woman has cried out on the popular app TikTok while sharing her experience at a car wash.

The lady revealed that she took her car to a car wash, but the attendant could not wash it to her taste.

Attendant pours water on the car wash customer.

Source: TikTok

She decided to take her time to properly coach him on how to wash it, an action which caused her embarrassment in the end.

While directing the attendant, he got angry, turned the water hose in her direction, and she got drenched.

Netizens reacted differently to the video, with many criticising the attendant while others supported him.

Social media reactions

@prinzc12 said:

"None is perfect you were to correct him next time you come he will definitely do the excellent job."

@dhalinahtitude commented:

"If you ever work in a washing bay before you can relate. We’ve all done this in one way or the other."

@termike6 reacted:

"I wish they do this to my sis one day she can disturb our security guy for this altitude a lot and I hate it."

@user068641823 said:

"Na only the instrumentals carry my brain. I beg which bits be that but wuna women too like complain."

@mensah1693 added:

"Before saying anything and if you want to complain let it be the way of funny not harassment way."

Watch the video below:

Nigerian lady washes car for N700

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man has taken to social media to celebrate a young lady who ekes out a living washing cars. He spotted her and asked the lady how much she charges to wash a car.

She replied that her charge is N700. Impressed, the man praised the lady in Yoruba, telling his potential viewers about her work. He went on to request her account details and credited the car wash lady.

The man then used unprintable words to describe ladies who have formed the habit of requesting urgent 2k. He recorded his moment with the lady in a video he shared on TikTok.

Source: Legit.ng