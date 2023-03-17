A young lady has shown people the houses she has built for her parents as her income could allow per job

The lady was able to raise some money to build a thatched roofed structure while she was working as a maid

The same parents got a better building when the lady married a rich husband who helped the lady to construct a better building

A caring daughter, @hellenanddaniel, shared a video documenting how she cared for her parents all through the years despite her low income.

While she was working as a house help, the lady was able to build a thatched house for them to have a roof over their heads.

The lady has always had the interest of her parents at heart. Photo source: @hellenanddaniel

Lady made her parents proud

When she got a better job as a security officer, she changed the house to a better mud one. The lady said her dream has always been to give her parents a good house.

Years later, she fell in love with a rich man, and he helped her to build a standard structure for her parents. The lady thanked her hubby as she said that nothing is impossible with prayer and determination.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

carenmikky3 said:

"These are the type of stories we wanna hear may God bless you more."

salma said:

"I tap and tap and tapppp congratulations baby girl."

Edna Wanjiru907 said:

"I rarely comment on tiktok but this is truly a true definition of determination, perseverance n most importantly trusting in God....congratulations."

Kevin Musau said:

"God who changes unchangeable. God will never leave His own people."

user8304678322648 said:

"Lord help me to build this for my mom."

Dorcas-mei said:

"You are blessed, may God lift you from one glory to another."

