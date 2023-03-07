A funny video has shown a little boy laughing joyously to the Ellu P soundtrack that has now become an internet sensation

While the boy was happy and excited about the sound of Obi and Ellu P, he frowned when Tinubu's name was mentioned right after

As of the time of this report, the video has gathered over 70,000 likes and 3000 comments on Instagram

In a viral video shared by @tundednut on Instagram, a little boy was seen laughing to the Ellu P song by Stephen Mouka which has the name of Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi on it.

In the video, a male voice was singing the Ellu P soundtrack word for word to the little boy and he was happy and laughing but then when the voice mentioned Bola Tinubu, the President-elect, the boy immediately stopped laughing and frowned.

Little boy frowned when Tinubu's name was mentioned

The little boy did not hide his love for the song and the subject of the song which is Peter Obi, as well, he show that he had very little tolerance to pretend that he loved his political rival, Tinubu.

The boy was very cheerful whenever he heard the name Obi but immediately frowned and became disinterested when Tinubu's name was mentioned.

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions from social media users revolving around the video below:

@e2ro reacted:

"Na once Tinubu name change the boy mood, may your name not bring sadness to someone ijn."

@john_cloud01 said:

"At this rate, I strongly have a feeling that BAT is somewhere discussing how to ban Instagram."

@instatweets wrote:

"At the mention of Tinubu every happy face must change to sad face."

@iamursilla5 said:

"No be say I no like Tinubu I love him but as comedian Obi na pure movement, even our unborn kids can attest to that."

@beautifulfeet_bymay also reacted:

"No jokes I was just singing this to my baby and he was laughing as well."

@kingzammani50 wrote:

"As the boy hear Tinubu him BP rise."

Watch the video below:

Man behind Obinwannem soundtrack

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Stephen Muoka, a supporter of Peter Obi, recently made headlines after a video showed him counting the votes of his candidate during the presidential election.

A hilarious video of the 'Obidient' movement supporter surfaced on the day of the election, where he screamed "Ellu p, Obi, Obi nwannem" at the top of his voice.

Popular Nigerian blogger, Tunde Ednut, reposted the video via his page and this made the young man amass thousands of followers on Instagram.

Source: Legit.ng