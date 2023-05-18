Young skit maker Kiriku recently shared a video showing the moment he stepped out from an event and was surrounded by fans

In a reciprocal of love shown towards him, the skit maker was seen making money rain to the excitement of his fans

The video has, however, stirred mixed reactions on social media as some netizens criticised the action

A trending video showing the moment popular skit maker Kiriku made money rain on fans has stirred different reactions online.

In the video, Kiriku, who left an event, was surrounded by fans who expressed their love for him and his content.

Kiriku shows love to his fans. Credit: @kirikuofficial

Reciprocating the love, Kiriku went on to spray money in the air from the roof of a car to the excitement of his fans.

One of the fans could be heard saying, "Kiriku get level."

Watch the video below:

Tunde Ednut, netizens react as Kiriku makes money rain on fans

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the video, see them below:

Popular blogger Tunde Ednut who reshared the video on his page, wrote:

"See Agbayas Leave the small boy alone. Kai…. God, he was only born in 2015. Rich Kid…"

See other reactions below:

papcy_valery:

"OMG look at adults shouting on a little lad to spray them money, life hard sha‍♂️ May God bless everyone so we don’t beg always before we eat ."

lilyboldandbeautiful:

"As he is attaining fame, the manager should allow him go school and be kids!"

naija.bakers:

"This is risky though, with the security issues in Nigeria. He is quite small in stature. Just saying."

iyelafe:

"At his age he should not be allowed to do the spraying money thing. Congratulations on the endorsement though."

hayjay_thefifth:

"Some people don sell their shame take chop sha."

just__mayor:

"Imagine seeing your boyfriend there dragging money for small pikin hand ."

hayjoy1629:

"Me no fit pick that money ooo that small boy wey ah fit born #jokes #ask4miAza ."

Source: Legit.ng