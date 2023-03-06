A Nigerian man who went viral during the presidential election has shared his experience after getting famous

In a trending video, he thanked popular entertainer, Tunde Ednut, for sharing his clip and making him popular

The happy man also expressed his excitement over the fact that he got massive followers on Instagram

Stephen Muoka, a supporter of Peter Obi, recently made headlines after a video showed him counting the votes of his candidate during the presidential election.

A hilarious video of the 'Obidient' movement supporter surfaced on the day of the election, where he screamed "Ellu p, Obi, Obi nwannem" at the top of his voice.

Man behind 'Obi nwannem' soundtrack makes it big Photo Credit: @stephen_muoka524

Source: Instagram

Popular Nigerian blogger, Tunde Ednut, reposted the video via his page and this made the young man amass thousands of followers on Instagram.

The gesture earned him a lot of praise from other 'Obidient' supporters, including Tunde Ednut, who shared the video.

In the first few hours after the video was shared by the popular blogger, he gained 20,000 followers instantly, and his Instagram account currently has over 130,000 followers.

After the massive influx of followers on his Instagram account, the young man sent a message of thanks to Tunde Ednut and other fans.

In his words:

"Tunde Ednut, Tunde Ednut what will I do for you? Tunde Ednut wetin I go do for you? Tunde Ednut Thank you very much. Just one night 20,000 followers. Imagine a small boy like me.

"Obedient family, obedient family what will I do for you guys. It's your boy, it's your boy oh. Ellu P, Elllluuuuu p, Obi, Obi nwannem. I Thank you very much. Just look at"

Social media reactions

@user6837358433763:

"omo when I heard about the results of the election the only thing that came to my mind was how we wan tell this guy say obi no win."

@Bellagold said:

"We also thank u for the sound u gave us one love bro."

@KayBaba reacted:

"You gave us a very good vibe. thank you Nwanne."

@Osarugue Kelvin Uwadiae commented:

"This song they trend for Edo benin here."

@Shandycharles added:

"I just followed you dear I enjoyed that sound especially the sense of humor “Obi Nwanem”.

@kamsiblessing noted:

"This sound nah lives rent free in my head. I can't stay a second without shouting a lllllp 75 oooobi 76."

Peter Obi overtakes Bola Tinubu in Lagos

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that although Tinubu, a former governor of the state, has won more local government areas, he is trailing behind Obi by 32,657 votes.

While Tinubu has triumphed in 10 local government areas, polling a total of 416,431 so far, Obi is ahead in only seven local governments but is leading the tally with 449,088 votes.

Tinubu was narrowly leading the tally after the results had been declared in 12 local government areas. But with results declared in more local government areas, Obi caught up with him and subsequently overtook him.

