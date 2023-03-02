In the build-up to, during and after the electioneering period, Nigerians made contents deliberately or unintentionally that left netizens in stitches

One of those funny content that went viral was a video of a man jocularly sending his wife packing because she hails from Ekiti state

This comes as the All Progressives Congress (APC) Candidate Bola Ahmed Tinubu was announced as the winner of the presidential election

One remarkable thing about Nigerians is their ability to make light of even the toughest of situations.

So, making funny content around the presidential elections was like A, B and C to the social media-savvy citizenry.

Three funny videos that trended during the election period.

Source: TikTok

Legit.ng spotlights thre funny videos around the presidential election that went viral on social media.

Some of these clips were probably not made for comic relief but turned out to be so.

1. Boy attentively watches TV to monitor election results

A TikTok clip of a boy attentively monitoring the 2023 Presidential Elections on television sent viral on the net and sent netizens into a frenzy.

The lad's eyes were focused on the television which was tuned to Arise TV where the announcement of the presidential election was beamed live.

The kid paid rapt attention to the TV.

Source: TikTok

At some point in the clip, the boy left the chair and positioned himself on the floor while not losing sight of the TV. Some people passed funny remarks about the boy's action.

2. Nigerian man jocularly sends his wife, who hails from Ekiti, packing

After the announcement by INEC collation officer that Tinubu won Ekiti state, a man jocularly woke up his wife and sent her packing.

The man accused his wife of being a part of the PDP and APC folks that cast their votes for Bola Tinubu.

He jocularly sent his wife packing.

Source: TikTok

He went on to fetch her bag and handed it to her at the doorway. The funny clip went viral on TikTok and left people in stitches.

3. Small-sized movie maker tries to touch Peter Obi's face

Popular actress Ebube Obi met with Labour Party's Candidate Peter Obi and netizens had a lot to say about a clip capturing their meeting.

In the video, the small-sized actress, who was excited to meet Obi, was seen reaching out to touch his face.

Ebube tried to touch Peter Obi's face.

Source: Instagram

Sensing her move, Obi bent a bit to match her height to make it easy for her. Some netizens funnily wondered if she wanted to kiss Peter Obi.

Frank Edwards shares a funny video on Peter Obi's matter

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Frank Edward had shared a funny video of what youths may do to Peter Obi if he resigned.

Nigerian gospel singer, Frank Edwards, shared a video that looked like a movie scene and likened it to Peter Obi's situation among Nigerian youths.

In the video, Mike Ezuruonye was made a king against his wish by some elderly people who forced the title on him and then proceeded to hail him as their Igwe.

Frank said Labour Party's presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, might suffer the same fate if he ever considers stepping down from running in the election.

