LP presidential candidate, Peter Obi, continues to carry on with business as usual as the country awaits the result of the elections conducted over the weekend

New photos making the round online captured the moment Obi stopped to interact with young supporters at the Asaba airport

Obi humbly allowed the excited bunch to snap selfies with him, and social media users couldn’t help but gush over his simple nature

Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, doesn’t seem to share in the tension that has gripped his supporters across the country as they await the final election result from the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC).

The former governor was spotted on Tuesday, February 28, at the Asaba airport, where he was scheduled to catch a flight.

Presidential candidate Peter Obi was seen with supporters at the airport. Photo: @drpenking

Supporters at the airport couldn’t contain their excitement after sighting Obi, and he was accommodating enough to spend some time with them.

Photos making the rounds in the online community captured the Labour Party presidential candidate smiling as he posed with his supporters for group selfies.

Check out the images as sighted online below:

Nigerians react to new photos of Peter Obi

AkunwaGigi said:

"Ah God see him carrying his own luggage all by himself, Peter Obi na true man you be...... A man after God’s heart."

okikiolami666 said:

"See as man STAND fit and Healthy."

asofamousmusic said:

"Educated man of peace and understanding."

official_shifrakamsi said:

"This man too calm and simple ❤️. A town hall go don drink all the BP medicine wey Dey Nigeria."

richpon_hill said:

"Peter won’t use security to walk as a president in this country."

baby_chocolate23 said:

"See president way dey comfortable around e people take e time snap picture sir you deserve the best."

