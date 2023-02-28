Popular actress Ebube Obi has shared a video of her meeting with LP presidential candidate Peter Obi

In the video, Ebube, who is a supporter of the LP candidate, was seen reaching out to his face as he bent to match her height

The video has stirred funny reactions from netizens as many jokes about the actress wanting to kiss Obi

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

A video of popular Nigerian moviemaker Ebube Obi and the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate Peter Obi has stirred funny reactions online.

In the video, the small-sized who was excited to meet Obi, was seen reaching out to touch his face

Ebube shares funny video of her with Peter Obi. Credit: @oluebube.obio

Source: Instagram

Sensing her move, Obi bent a bit to match her height to make it easy for her.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Netizens react to Ebube Obi’s video

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as many couldn’t help but laugh about it, see them below:

stephanieekwu:

"Bubu you won kiss our president ."

dunamis.ighile:

"You get mind oo."

liliyneye:

"This video just made my night."

elormborngreat:

"A proud OBEDIENT from Ghana, I can’t wait to see Nigerians happy ."

dan__ajebo:

"Our small president when we they manage, e reach your turn, you wan kiss an.. awwww."

worldbestsunshine:

"My incoming president ❤️."

bigbleee:

"See as u draw mr president ."

nelson.herodrive2017:

"I talk am say this girl greedy all those senators wey hang for fence dey watch u no see them na my president u come dey rush to collect kiss i dey suspect this girl."

willmmadu:

"H.E Mr Peter obi is the next president of the federal republic of Nigeria don't say I didn't tell you."

wisdomaugustine90:

"Mr Peter obi the throne is already urs."

chioma_winniefred:

"Make his wife catch u first."

officialuwahair_empire:

"Nor too touch our president ohhh u wan injure am?"

presh_neni:

"Obi confuse once! Eh no no weda na to carry u up or touch u."

Ebube shares video of her during intense gym session

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Ebube Obi joined the number of Nigerian celebrities who don’t joke with physical exercise as she took to her Instagram page to share a video of her at the gym.

In the video, Ebube was seen engaging in some intense workout sessions as she tried out a treadmill and other gym equipment.

Captioning the video, she wrote:

“My morning routine from now.”

Source: Legit.ng