A Nigerian man has sent social media into a frenzy after throwing his permanent voters card (PVC) into an incinerator

The young man who was displeased with the outcome of Nigeria's 2023 presidential election vowed never to exercise his franchise

Mixed reactions greeted the clip as some netizens tried to talk him out of his action, urging him that all hope was not lost

A displeased Nigerian youth dumped his PVC into an incinerator following the outcome of Nigeria's presidential election.

Professor Mahmood Yakubu, the chairman of INEC, declared Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos state, the winner of the keenly contested election in the early hours of Wednesday, March 1, in Abuja.

The declaration generated mixed reactions. The young man was one of those who were displeased by what INEC announced.

In a TikTok video, he showcased his PVC while he walked to an incinerator. On getting close to the incinerator, he threw his PVC into it.

His video's caption states that he will never vote again. Another caption of his clip reads:

"Dumping my pvc at the nearest incinerator."

When someone reminded him his PVC later, he countered the person, saying he has National Identification Number (NIN).

"Nope I’ve nin so I’m good," he replied.

Your Boo said:

"No forget to pick am later oo."

Whiskey mistress said:

"There will be a re-election. C keep it please."

joelebuka said:

"I no fit vote again in my life again which kind country be this self."

iyiola1233 said:

"So nah only election you need voters card for? Lol."

user3545147050424 said:

"Re-election or not obi will never enter e pay make Dey do their Biafra,was supporting obi b4 buh now I see how selfish Nd discriminating igbos are."

Her majesty said:

"Don’t throw it away yet it’s not over yet."

Nigerian man jocularly throws wife out for hailing from Ekiti state

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man had sent his wife packing after realising she hails from Ekiti.

A Nigerian man confronted his wife, who was sleeping and asked her where exactly she hailed from. When she told him Ekiti state, he ordered her to stand outside the house. He went on to fetch her bag and handed it to her at the doorway.

"So, you are from Ekiti state? The APC-PDP people? I don't know I have been living with someone from Ekiti state," he said to her.

The man insisted that she was part of them and slammed the door in her face when she told him that her mum is from Ondo state.

Source: Legit.ng