A young Nigerian lady gave INEC officials her MTN 5G router so that election results could be quickly uploaded to the commission's server

In another report, a US-based man made an extra effort to carry out his civic responsibility as a Nigerian as he flew down to vote

A viral photo showed that Nigerians believed so much in the electoral process as they organised a picnic at their polling unit

Nigerians went to the poll on Saturday, February 25, to vote for their presidential candidates and members of the Senate and House of Representatives.

People have praised how Nigerians turned out during the poll and showed a great interest in performing their civic responsibilities.

A man travelled down from America to vote in Nigeria. Photo source: @UfedoDominic, @UgochukwuCFR, @LarryMadowo

Source: Twitter

In this report, Legit.ng will look at three instances where individuals were patriotic and ensured that the electoral process went well.

1. Lady gives INEC officials his 5G router

A Nigerian lady @UfedoDominic went online to share a photo of the 5G MTN router she gave to an Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officer at her polling unit.

She said she had to volunteer her internet when the electoral officer said there was no network to upload the result. Her photo has the commission's BVAS machine with a screen showing the upload was in progress.

2. Man travels from the US to Nigeria to vote

A Nigerian man Ugochukwu Madu had to leave his studies in America to perform his civic duty in his home country.

After voting for his preferred candidate, the Nigerian man returned to the US to focus on his PhD. He said he had done his part.

3. Nigerians entertain themselves as they vote

A CNN journalist Larry Madowo shared a photo of a polling unit in Lagos state where people were grilling meat for voters to eat as they cast their votes.

If not for the polling stand nearby, one could easily think it was a party venue with the way people were seated under and around canopies.

Source: Legit.ng