A picture showing a barbecue grill being used at a polling unit has sent social media users into a frenzy

A journalist who captured the moment revealed that barbecue fish was shared with voters at the polling unit for free

Many Nigerians wanted to know where the polling unit is located as many shared their thoughts on the gesture

At a polling unit for the 2023 general elections, voters were served barbecue by unidentified persons.

CNN International Correspondent Larry Madowo shared the picture on Twitter as he commended Nigerians ''for figuring out this election thing."

BBQ served at a polling unit. Photo Credit: @LarryMadowo

Source: Twitter

According to Larry, the barbecue fish was given to the voters at no cost.

"And the BBQ is free at this polling unit!" Larry wrote beneath his first tweet.

His tweet blew up as many Nigerians commented on the development. Some wanted to know where it was located.

The journalist did not, however give out where it took place.

Social media reactions

@254Mish said:

"Bring this to Kenya and voter turnout will increase from 54% to 96%+.

"Sisi na chakula."

@FLEXIEMERITUS said:

"Where is this abeg...hahahah."

@Msekatuba said:

"Have there been any attempts to switch off the internet? If not, then they’re getting there."

@sirdikson said:

"It's always fun and games until the results are announced."

@Ayo_Phenom said:

"Lagos knows how to do anything well.

"Reports also abound of absent INEC officials in PU, please Spotlight that also."

@stevekams22 said:

"Are you sure I can buy when a chief campaigner is around the polling station. He/she will foot all the bills there."

@OAKGbenga said:

"Oga,

"Drop the polling unit location sharply....let me transfer my polling unit... nothing wrong in having those BBQ and bottle while on the queue... waiting for INEC to be ready."

Nigerian graduates keep voters fed during election

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that two Nigerian graduates had fed voters during polls.

Terry Victory and Ayo Adebari were spotted serving noddles and eggs for N800 to voters at the Area 1 Primary School in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital city.

The noodles served to voters by the duo came with a complimentary sachet of water and an ambience with a plastic white table and chairs under a tree inside the school premises.

Speaking to Legit.ng, Adebari said they decided to venture into the business because they were on their one-year mandatory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Abuja.

Source: Legit.ng