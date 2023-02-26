Nigerian billionaires like Dangote, Elumelu, exceise thier right along with other 87 million votes in ongoing general elections

Their presence at polling stations indicates their commitment to Nigerian democracy and the importance of the election's outcome

Pictures of Nigerian billionaires and CEOs voting generate interest, excitement, and admiration for their patriotism among many Nigerians

As Nigeria holds its general elections, billionaires is actively participating by casting their ballots for their favorite candidates.

Bola Tinubu of the All Progressive Congress, Peter Obi of the Labour Party, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party(NNPP) are believe to be leading candidates.

Aliko Danote, Tony Elumelu cast their votes Photo credit: @leadership @elumelu

The Pictures of Nigerian billionaires and CEOs arriving at polling stations and casting their votes have been widely shared on social media, capturing the attention of millions of Nigerians.

These prominent individuals' presence at polling stations indicates their commitment to democracy and the election's importance to Nigeria's future.

Billionaires cast vote

Aliko Dangote, Tony Elumelu were all seen casting their votes in various polling stations across the country.

Aliko Dangote, Africa's richest man, was spotted voting in Lagos State, Bloomberg reports.

He urged Nigerians to exercise to exercise their democratic rights is particularly significant, as he is considered a leading figure in the Nigerian business community.

After voting in the commercial hub, Lagos he said:

"Voting is our right, and we must use it to shape the future of our country.

“The turnout is very, very impressive, I've been voting since 1999 when we returned to democracy and this time around I’ve seen much more than the usual times.”

Tony Elumelu, a billionaire businessman and the founder of the Tony Elumelu Foundation and United Bank for Africa also cast his vote.

On the eve of the election he posted on his social media account:

"Four years ago yesterday, I cast my vote and exercised my civic duty at the polling unit. I hope to do the same again tomorrow.

"Please go out and vote. No one decides your future but you."

