The governor of Edo state has reacted to a viral video which entails some voting process in Edo state was disrupted by suspected hoodlums

In fact, a video went viral on Saturday, February 25, showing broken ballot boxes on the floor with discarded ballot papers

Reacting through his aide, Obaseki maintained he did not vote at the polling unit where the voting processes were disrupted

Crusoe Osagie, a media aide to Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state has dismissed reports claiming that the governor was behind an attack on a polling unit.

Voting for the presidential and national assembly elections was held on Saturday, February 25, across the country.

Obaseki reacts to viral video after election. Photo credit: Governor Godwin Obaseki

Source: Facebook

Viral video

Earlier in the day, on election day to be precise, a video went viral showing broken ballot boxes on the floor alongside discarded ballot papers.

A voice in the background of the video accused the governor of being behind the attack, saying “look at what the governor just did”.

Obaseki reacts

The location was said to be the Idia College in Oredo ward 4, which was attacked by thugs who disrupted the voting exercise on Saturday.

However, in a statement, Osagie dismissed the claim, adding that the governor did not vote at the polling unit, a report by The Cable confirmed.

