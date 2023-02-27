An America-based Nigerian, Ugochukwu Madu, who travelled home to vote in the last presidential elections, has gone back

The man said that he is now in America to focus on his academics and has left Nigerians to face the consequences of whoever they chose at the poll

Many people in the diaspora who reacted to his post said that in as much as they would like to also reason like him, they still have their family members back in Nigeria

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A young Nigerian man, Ugochukwu Madu, posted on Sunday, February 26, to tell people that he has flown back to the US after voting in the general elections.

Sharing photos of himself on a plane at an airport, Ugochukwu said he was already at the O'Hare International Airport, Chicago.

The young man said he has gone back to focus on his PhD. Photo source: @UgochukwuCFR

Source: Twitter

Man votes and returns to America

The man added that he was back to facing his PhD study. The man said that it is finally Nigerians' problem, whoever they choose to elect, as they would face the consequences alone.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A part of the post read:

"Next stop - Cedar Rapids, then Iowa City. Let me face my PhD, whoever you elect, na your body go hear am, no be me."

See his post below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@gaiuschibueze said:

"I dey airport now o. Na them go suffer am."

@TeacherFromLag said:

"In as much as I'm also tempted to think like this, I keep remembering that my parents, some of my friends and family members will remain in 9ja. It's hard for me to just look away, even though it won't affect me personally."

@Maduforj said:

"I’ve gone back to base too. If u na like make u na do rubbish. Body go tell all of u na."

@CountryCallObey said:

"My thoughts would have aligned with yours, but I always remember that I have my families, network of good friends here. What I'm doing today, I'm not doing it for myself or for PO, but for humanity. I'm typing this response with tears on my eyes."

Lady falls in love with man at polling unit

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a beautiful Nigerian lady (@sommisparkles) made a short video of the fine young man she saw at a polling unit and fell in love with.

The man was in a black shirt and Puma track pants. He also had a face cap and shade on. Just as the man was about to turn towards her with his arms folded, she stopped the video.

The lady said she could not stop staring at the man. She said, "TikTok abeg", suggesting she wants help searching for him.

Source: Legit.ng