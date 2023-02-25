As Nigerians head out to vote in the 2023 Presidential and National Assembly elections, Nigerians on social media have predicted who will succeed President Muhammadu Buhari among the top three candidates.

Though 18 political parties and candidates are participating in the election, three among them are considered to have brighter chances of winning the poll.

Labour Party's Peter Obi wins Legit Poll

They are:

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu (APC)

Atiku Abubakar (PDP)

Peter Obi (Labour Party)

2023 presidency: Nigerians on social media predict Labour Party's Peter Obi to win

In a poll conducted by Legit.ng on Twitter, 64.8% of the respondents said Peter Obi, the candidate of the Labour Party will win the election while 22.6% went for Tinubu of the APC.

The remaining 12.7% said the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku, will win the poll.

Legit.ng notes that this is simply a poll to provide an insight into the possible voting pattern. Voting will soon start and the winner will be officially declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

