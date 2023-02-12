When the campaign train of Peter Obi berthed in Lagos on Saturday, February 11, a boy was captured welcoming him

The boy named Yusuf Alabi was captured with his arms wide open and standing in front of Obi's convoy

24 hours after the photo went viral, someone allegedly minted and put it up for sale on OpenSea where it is listed for N349,000

The iconic photo of Yusuf Alabi in front of Peter Obi's convoy has gone up for sale on OpenSea.

In the now-viral photo, Alabi who is from Ibadan stood with his arms wide open in front of the Labour Party convoy in Lagos.

The photo of Yusuf Alabi was taken in Lagos but has been put up for sale without permission. Photo credit: Twitter/@EsherUmoh10/Pendrops and @unityHQ1.

Source: Twitter

24 hours after the photo was taken, someone has allegedly gone ahead of the photographer and is attempting to sell it without the owner's permission.

Iconic photo of boy welcoming Peter Obi to Lagos

The photo which has been widely shared across social media platforms has been listed on OpenSea for 0.5ETH or $760 which is approximately N349,000 on the official exchange rate.

However, Esther Umoh the photographer who said she originally took the photo has cried out on Twitter. She said she did not list the photo for sale and called on people to report the OpenSea account.

Her words:

"Putting up my work on OpenSea without my permission is really not a great thing to do. I don’t know who this person is. Out of 7 siblings, 4 are lawyers. Please act responsibly. I don’t like wahala."

See her tweet below:

Reactions from Twitter users

@FotoNugget said:

"This is very ridiculous."

@_theladymo said:

"Even with your watermark. People’s audacity ehn.'

@SeedeyGood said:

"Your lawyer can't do anything. Contact opensea support immediately. The account will get a ban immediately."

@OwoyimikaTobi commented:

"Please, sue that person ASAP! It could be one of these agbado boys."

