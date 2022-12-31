A Nigerian family blessed with longivity has posted a photo showing a 5-generation lineage with the eldest being 98

The photo was posted by Nigerian journalist, Lois Ugbede who a is a member of the family and who also spoke to Legit.ng

Lois told Legit.ng that her family is from Kogi state and that the lovely ladies featured in the photo are all first daughters

A Nigerian family has gone viral on Twitter after their 5-generations photo was made public.

The nice photo was posted on Twitter by journalist, Lois Ugbede who is a member of the blessed family.

The blessed family is from Kogi state.

Legit.ng reached out to Lois and she confirmed the ages and names of those featured in the photo.

5 generations photo of a Nigerian family from Kogi state

The photo features the maternal side of the Kogi family and they are all first daughters.

According to Lois, the elderst woman in the photo who is 98 is named Mary Yusuf.

Mary gave birth to Elizabeth Achimugu who is 76. Elizabeth in turn gave birth to Veronica Ugbede who is currently 54.

Veronica birthed Glory Omale who is aged 29 and who is now the mother of little Elora, beautiful girl who just clocked a year and 4 months.

Lois is also a mother

Lois herself has become a mother, adding to the beauty of the whole story. She is a mother to a little girl who is a year old.

Describing the family, Lois told Legit.ng:

"Great great grandma, Mary, is originally form Ebeje in Dekina LGA but settled in Olowa. Then her children married to different places. Her daughter that is my grandma, Elizabeth, married to Odenyi in Bassa LGA, my mum, Veronica married to Abejukolo in Omala LGA, and my sis, Glory, married to Ajobe in Ankpa LGA."

Reactions from Twitter users

@Soulmedika said:

"This is the definition of that statement; “The mother that born my mother is the mother that mothered my mother and then mother me”

@jayangbayi

"What a glorious heritage and blessed lineage!"

Woman marks 125th birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that a Nigerian woman marked her 125th birthday anniversary.

The woman was born in 1897 and she is unbeleivably still alive in 2022.

A video posted on TikTok has it that the lovely old woman was declared the oldest woman in her community in Delta state.

