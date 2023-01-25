A young lady has shared a cute video revealing how she surprised an albino girl along the street with a gift

In the viral video, she stopped the little girl who was walking with her mother and began to dance for her

After which, she gifted her some presents and the albino girl got so emotional as she hugged her very tightly

A kind video has shared a cute clip after surprising a random albino girl and her mother on the road.

The lady identified as Journaliste Miriam K stopped the little girl with albinism who was walking with her mum, and started dancing for her.

Lady dances for albino girl Photo Credit: @miriamkesanga/TikTok

Source: UGC

The girl and her mum were confused by this act until the kind lady handed over a present to the albino girl after dancing.

The albino girl jumped in excitement and hugged her tightly while appreciating the gift she was presented with.

Her mum on the other hand was also very happy as she also hugged the lady to express gratitude for the gift she gave her daughter.

Social media reactions

@KC Mirabel said:

"Wow see how her mummy is happy thank you for putting smile on there face."

@Hanoi wrote:

"Why am I crying, God, bless you for putting smile on their face."

@Kabiru Carlos715 commented:

"The most beautiful gift I saw in this video was the hug from the young girl."

@temmyt062 replied:

"Thanks for putting a smile on her face."

@Mimi special added:

"The last hug from the child wasn’t expecting it."

@user3353028736047 reacted:

"Keep up the great work your Reward is in Heaven."

@Mawah Fombah commented:

Awwwww so beautiful Thank you so much for making her feel so much better May God bless you."

@mariatukamanda wrote:

"I love how she appreciates the surprised."

Watch the video below:

Albino girl steals the show during dance competition

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a video spotted on Instagram shows a little black girl engaging in a dance competition with a pretty albino.

As they danced, the albino began to exhibit very energetic dance moves and her opponent immediately stopped dancing to stare at her. The albino girl didn't care as she continued dancing and showing off different moves to the amazement of viewers who came across the dance clip.

While some netizens applauded the little girl over her boldness, some others were so astonished over her energy.

Source: Legit.ng