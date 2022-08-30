A heartwarming video of two kids engaging in a dance competition has stirred massive reactions on social media

In the clip making rounds online, a beautiful albino girl stole the entire show with her energetic dance moves and vibes

Reacting to the trending video, many social media users showered praises on the young girl over her boldness

A video spotted on Instagram shows a little black girl engaging in a dance competition with a pretty albino.

As they danced, the albino began to exhibit very energetic dance moves and her opponent immediately stopped dancing to stare at her.

Albino dances energetically during competition Photo Credit: @mediagist

Source: Facebook

The albino girl didn't care as she continued dancing and showing off different moves to the amazement of viewers who came across the dance clip.

Social media users react as pretty albino shows off dance moves

While some netizens applauded the little girl over her boldness, some others were so astonished over her energy.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Charis Melvin said:

"My ribs are aching, on a serious note can someone tell me what kind of dance it is, chai it's been a while I laughed and water coming out of my eyes o."

Onya Rosemary reacted:

"And the black kid pauses to listen if it's same music she is also hearing or another."

Jennifer Ikechukwu wrote:

"The other girl just stand dey watch her in awe."

Prince Daniel commented:

"Confuse don confuse the blacky dancer. The white babe don scatter the dance and even the music."

Na Dia remarked:

"I have watched this video several times and I so much love this little princess."

Judith Chikodi wrote:

"You see all these albinos they can be funny ehhh, so fun to be with, that girl there is another package of content."

Chinyere Lovelyn added:

"Electric dance that's confusing another person's dance, maybe, she was overcharged."

Alice Joane commented:

"She is the best dancer l have ever seen. She deserves an award."

Watch the video below:

Little girl dances to Kizz Daniel's Buga

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a little girl has caused a frenzy on social media after she was spotted in a video dancing to Kizz Daniel's Buga.

In a video shared on Instagram by @gossipmilltv, the little girl was first seen standing on stage with her classmates before the music was played.

While in their uniform, they all danced to Kizz Daniel's latest hit song, Buga, but she stole the entire show.

Source: Legit.ng