A funny dance moment between a cute little girl in oversize heels and a man has gone viral on social media

The kid in fine native attire and headgear got set to dance for a man but abandoned her footwear as he brought out money

As if her abandoning the oversize heels was not funny enough, the kid did something that left netizens in stitches

A video of a little girl in oversize heels dancing for a man who sprayed her wads of cash has caused a stir on the net.

The kid and the grown-up in the video attempted to jump on a TikTok dance trend with their showcase and did kill it.

She took off her oversize heels. Photo Credit: TikTok/@ijelenwanyii

Source: UGC

Facing the man, the little girl in fine native wear and headgear got set to dance but abandoned her heels as soon as he brought out cash.

She hilariously pulled off a waist dance move backing the man while positioning her hands and legs on the floor.

The man began to spray the money on her and she forgot about dancing to gather the notes.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

user3326655252239 said:

"Small madam dnt let any of those money escape pack all."

ayinke said:

"Omo, no be small thing oo I dey always fear my gender when it comes to moneysee the way she bounce out of the heels when she see money."

herroyalthicknessO said:

"Your daughter passed the vibe check . That billionaire tho …. He knows what time it is."

Skyglobal7 said:

"She understood the assignment."

Mercy John said:

"Tell me why I no go love this small madam."

Mercy said:

"Is the way she remove the shoes and start dancing for me."

OtienoJJ said:

"The small madam represented my gender well well, money first the dance can wait oooooh."

Source: Legit.ng