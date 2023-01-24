Weeks after she got him a place to stay, Julia Nnena seems not to be done yet with the once homeless retired officer

In a new video, Julia got him a girl and revealed while presenting her to him that it has been paid for

The kindhearted lady went on explain the roles the new girl will play in the man's life, urging him not to worry

Julia Nnena, a young Nigerian lady has been praised on social media for going out of her way to better the living condition of a retired officer.

Recall that Julia had weeks ago picked him off the roadside and put him in an apartment she paid for.

She got him a girl to help out. Photo Credit: Julia Nnena

In a Facebook video, Julai visited the man's house and presented the new girl named Janet to him, saying she will help out with cooking and doing the chores.

She assured him not to worry about how Janet will be paid as it has been catered for. Julia said she will be paying the Plateau state girl N15k every month.

The kind lady assured the man that she will come with some foodstuffs on her next visit to his new place. She marvelled at how fast he is regaining his health.

Social media reactions

Bimpe Akilapa said:

"May the Lord continue to bless you, you will not lack of any good thing in Jesus mighty name, you are blessed."

Emmanuel Agubo said:

"Is like this man is not a good man he is not appreciating everything you are doing because I'd be following you all this while there's no sign of appreciation in everything you are doing. but never delay continue doing what you are doing it is only God can reward you thank you and God bless you."

Gentle-Iyk Adiole said:

"If you are disturbed by what people are saying and will say you will never make progress.

"It is a normal thing for people to say something. Learn from all of them and move on with your life.

"This type of thing you are doing is not recorded in earth records but divine records.

"Time and seasons will remember you and your good nature will forever be treasured.

"God bless you."

Patrick Odey Ijakpa said:

"Julie, God will reward you abundantly. Don't get yourself disturbed about the negative things people are talking about. Everything you have done for this man is online. Nobody can accuse you of anything. You saved that Man, gave him a home, clothed him, feeding him. Heaven will fight anyone that is not happy of you doing this.

"God bless you."

