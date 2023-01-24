A desperate man has taken to social media to announce his desire to get a means of earning a living

The banking and finance graduate said that he is tired of being a beggar and has lost everything he had

According to him, he became mentally challenged after the loss of his previous job and spent months in a rehab facility

A graduate of banking and finance simply identified as Oscar has appealed on Twitter that he needs a job and is tired of being a beggar.

Oscar, via his Twitter handle, revealed that sickness drained all his resources, adding that he has lost everything, including money in his bank account.

Oscar desperately needs a source of earning a living. Photo Credit: @ConstantOscar

Source: Twitter

The young man noted that he had a job before 2016 but lost it upon 'separation.'

On how he has been surviving, Oscar who had been in a rehab facility for six months said he did manual jobs for strangers. Oscar said he is asthmatic and has an ulcer.

His first tweet reads;

"I need a job, I'm tired of being a beggar.

"Please.

"I'm a graduate with a bachelors degree; Bcom, Banking & Finance. I have CPA II,

"It's sickness that drains me more than anything.

"PS: I had a job before 2016, on separation, I lost everything plus savings in my account..."

See his tweet below:

Social media reactions

@poshj9ja said;

"I honestly do hope someone and something comes up for u.

"It's way better you spoke out than keeping silent.

"I pray someone comes to ur help and some kind of job comes ur way..."

@ligabowebster said;

"Wishing you all the best brother,I know how tough that is,I hope you pull through."

@_Goddey4me said;

"May you get the job you desire. May help come your way speedily."

@AdegbenroObe said;

"To my own point of view what you need now is help before job, eat well, regain yourself then start looking for job cos some companies might not take you serious like this even if you are class first."

@antoniomwass said;

"All the best man..employers are terrible and medical history always works out of your favour."

