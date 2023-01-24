A video of a lady having a nice time with the many dogs at the abode of a friend she visited for the first time has generated reactions

The owner of the dogs revealed that the lady was apprehensive about entering the compound at first as she requested that the pets be locked up

However, the once apprehensive visitor requested to take pictures and make a video with the domestic animals

A Nigerian man has shown how a lady was treated by his many dogs on her first visit to his place.

He said that the lady identified as Lucy came all the way from Victoria Island, Lagos and had a great time with his dogs.

She was first scared of the dogs. Photo Credit: TikTok/@fadelosky

Source: UGC

Narrating what transpired, he said that Lucy was apprehensive about entering the compound with the dogs being on loose and wanted them to be locked up.

But after a while, she soon got relaxed with them and requested to take pictures and a video with them.

In a video he shared, the dogs of huskies and cane corso breeds surrounded her as she calmly held up a piece of edible in the air out of their reach.

"Lucy visited our babies today all the way from Victoria Island, Lagos. It was a great time having her around our babies. It all started from, Can i enter, Pls lock ur dogs, I wont enter without them being locked, Can i snap with them? Pls make a video of me with them.....," he captioned the clip.

On her calmness, he said that he built boldness in her.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Promise said:

"I hope you now know that dogs eat human beings go and check and know the truth."

Ak said:

"Na your you dey oooo....cuz no man will come to ask you for marriage.....with this tight security."

kingpellz said:

"She is brave some guys go don faint."

Alice David Ifeanyi said:

"It can never be me I swear because that's when village people will come to work."

Lonely gal said:

"If na me I for don faint like four times."

Akmoney said:

"They are very mannered dogs and her energy was super cool."

Germain Achu said:

"If I pass 50 mile close to that house make I bend."

