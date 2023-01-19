A trending video has captured a very little boy dancing so excitedly after hearing a song by Kizz Daniel

While watching television at home, Kizz Daniel's hit song, Odeyewu, started playing and the little boy got really happy

In a hilarious video, he showed off his dance moves in line with the beat of the song and netizens marvelled

A little boy has kept netizens in stitches with his display of love for ace singer, Kizz Daniel.

The Nigerian boy was watching television at home when Kizz Daniel's hit song, Odeyewu, was played.

Little boy vibes to Odeyewu Photo Credit: @tamaramatope/TikTok

Source: UGC

Immediately the song started, he stopped what he was doing and quickly went closer to the television.

The jiggy boy began to dance and show off his incredible dance moves in line with the beat of the song. Netizens praised him.

The cute video was shared on Instagram with the caption:

"Theo the biggest Kizz Daniel fan I swear."

Social media reactions

@hungarianpearl said:

"My beautiful beauty. Today was the most beautiful thing I've seen. God bless you."

@magnificentdaughterofgod stated:

"Really I love this."

@mhizjummy57 noted:

"I don see winner of dis dance."

@faafiu685 commented:

"So cute."

@dennus65 added:

"He truly loved Kizz Daniel to stand and dance like that. Make people tag the singer till he sees it."

Watch the video below:

Little boy dances to Amapiano beat

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a cute little boy impressed netizens on the popular app, TikTok, with his spectacular moves. A trending clip shared via the video-sharing app showed the little boy dancing amazingly to the delight of fans.

Dressed in only pampers, the little boy moved his body in line with the Amapiano beat and netizens hailed him via the comments section. Amapiano is a pleasant style of house music that emerged in South Africa in 2012.

@chrissiejay8 wrote: "Great dancer and he has good memory am sure he saw the video of the challenge. He's a clever boy. For dos of us who can't dance we will adopt d first move very easy. Lol at how these humans can master such moves but still need pampers.

Source: Legit.ng