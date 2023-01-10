A beautiful oyinbo lady has revealed how she was adored by Nigerian women when she visited the country

In a video she shared, the Nigerian women praised her beauty as one screamed that she was killing her with her looks

The heartwarming video posted on TikTok however sparked mixed reactions as some people kicked against the attention

A beautiful oyinbo lady caught the attention of some Nigerian women after landing in the country on a visit.

The excited lady posted a video with a group of Nigerian women who were seen adoring her and praising her beauty.

The oyinbo lady laughed loudly and blushed so hard while getting teased by the women who also offered to be her mothers-in-law.

One of the women screamed that the lady's beauty was killing her, adding that she would love to be the chosen mother-in-law.

Sharing the video on TikTok, the excited lady wrote:

"POV: the Nigerian aunties got hold of me."

Social media reactions

@jukeee said:

"I bet they called you oyinbo."

@yourfriend3 said:

"It’s the baby you’re killing me fah me. I wanna be your mother in law. Deadddd."

@BOARDMAN commented:

"Who do hype all these people sef?? wetin dy her skin?"

@M_chykar reacted:

"Baby you're killing m and the word after that. Naija like good thing abeg."

@Zaina added:

"The effect of the light skin Lmao."

@johnsamson861 said:

"How are you enjoying yourself which state are you."

Oyinbo lady visits Nigeria to eat pounded yam

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that TikTok users are praising an oyinbo lady who visited Nigeria and purchased mortar and pestle. In a video she posted on the platform, the lady named Joana said she loves pounded yam.

The lady bought her own mortar and pestle in Lagos because she loves to pound her food by herself. She complained the pounded yam she buys from African restaurants in the UK feels like water. After Joana shared the video, many people, mostly Nigerians, rushed to her comment section to shower her with praises.

Many are calling her wife material and are professing undying love for her. Others are offering to teach her more about Nigerian food. A particular comment says she must have been a Nigerian in her past life.

