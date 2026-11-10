Three major sporting events are the biggest activities driving DStv audience growth and subscriptions

Maseko says regional viewing habits matter, and some South African football fixtures can draw more viewers than selected Premier League matches

Canal+’s MultiChoice takeover puts sports rights in focus, but Maseko announced no changes to DStv prices or packages

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

DStv's subscriber growth depends heavily on three major international sporting tournaments, with football and rugby attracting significantly larger audiences than other popular sports, according to former Telkom CEO and MultiChoice investor Sipho Maseko.

Maseko identified the FIFA World Cup, Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), and Rugby World Cup as the biggest sporting competitions influencing audience growth and subscription decisions.

DStv names three sporting events that drive subscriber growth. Credit: MultiChoice

Source: UGC

His comments come as Canal+ continues reshaping MultiChoice's broadcasting operations, with growing attention on sports rights, subscription pricing and the programmes capable of retaining paying customers.

Three tournaments dominate DStv's sports strategy

Speaking during an interview with Investec, Maseko explained that audience data plays a crucial role in determining which sporting competitions attract the highest viewership.

According to him, football and rugby remain the strongest drivers of audience growth, particularly during major international tournaments.

"Three codes largely drive growth: soccer, specifically the FIFA World Cup and the Africa Cup of Nations, and the Rugby World Cup," he said.

Maseko noted that other internationally recognised sports, including Formula 1 and tennis, attract comparatively smaller audiences in South Africa.

Although these competitions have dedicated followers, he argued that they do not generate the mass viewership associated with football and rugby.

Why local football attracts more viewers

Maseko also highlighted the importance of regional viewing preferences in determining which matches broadcasters prioritise.

He explained that rugby enjoys particularly strong support in South Africa's Western Cape, while football attracts substantial audiences in KwaZulu-Natal.

These differences help broadcasters understand consumer behaviour and make decisions about programming and subscription packages.

Interestingly, Maseko suggested that certain South African domestic football fixtures attract more viewers than some English Premier League matches.

He cited a hypothetical comparison involving Durban City and Stellenbosch, arguing that such a local fixture could outperform an English league encounter between Bournemouth and Ipswich.

However, he acknowledged that high-profile Premier League clashes involving clubs such as Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United remain major attractions.

Canal+ acquisition reshapes MultiChoice ownership

Maseko's comments follow Canal+'s acquisition of MultiChoice, which involved restructuring the broadcaster's South African operations to comply with local ownership regulations.

Through his investment company, Afrifund Investments, Maseko participated in the transaction alongside other Black Economic Empowerment investors.

A separate company, known as LicenceCo, was established to hold MultiChoice's South African broadcasting licences, MyBroadband reported.

The arrangement was designed to satisfy regulations limiting foreign voting control while maintaining the required participation of historically disadvantaged South Africans.

Investment consortiums associated with Afrifund and Identity Partners acquired stakes in LicenceCo for R287 million each.

Together, their investments represented a combined 9.5% economic interest and 16.23% voting rights.

MultiChoice unveils three important sporting events that drive its subscriber growth. Credit: MultiChoice

Source: UGC

What this means for DStv subscribers

Maseko's assessment offers insight into how Canal+ and MultiChoice could approach future sports broadcasting packages.

By identifying competitions that consistently attract large audiences, broadcasters can determine which rights justify substantial investment and how sporting content should be distributed across subscription tiers.

For subscribers in Nigeria and other African markets, the comments highlight the commercial importance of football competitions, particularly AFCON and the FIFA World Cup.

However, Maseko did not announce new subscription prices or confirm changes to existing sports packages.

He indicated that stronger investment in local sporting content could remain central to MultiChoice's strategy as Canal+ seeks to strengthen its African broadcasting business.

DStv unveils new sports packages

Legit.ng earlier reported that DStv subscribers in Nigeria struggling with rising household expenses may be interested in a new subscription arrangement introduced by MultiChoice in South Africa, offering customers more flexibility in paying for sports and entertainment.

The broadcaster has restructured its South African packages, introducing a dedicated sports subscription and a bill-splitting feature that allows customers to share monthly subscription costs.

Source: Legit.ng