An aged woman has revealed that she was raised by a monkey after she was kidnapped as a child

She said her kidnappers freed her in a neighbouring city dominated by monkeys

The woman was convinced to live with monkeys because they became a source of comfort for her

An aged lady has proudly how she was proudly brought by monkeys after she was kidnapped as a child.

in a video posted on Instagram on January 9 by @unilad, the lady said her kidnappers dropped her in a jungle full of monkeys after she was kidnapped.

Woman says she was brought up by monkeys after she was kidnapped as a child

Source: Instagram

They became a source of comfort

She further revealed that the monkeys in the latter became a source of comfort for her after they treated her with friendliness. She learnt how to get food for herself in the jungle after watching the monkeys consistently.

The video has generated a lot of attention as many people on social media were amazed at how such a person would have agreed to live with monkeys throughout his whole life.

the video has generated thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the video here:

Netizens react

"I once did acid, and shrooms all together as a cocktail and had a similar experience."

"But what was the point of the kidnap in the first place? What did these men get from this."

"That's Bananas."

"Sooo she was lost in the jungle for days or weeks, yet there was some sorta Indian camp that the monkeys used to break into to steal food and she never thought to go to them for help...? Alright luv, you and your shroom trip sound real believable."

"But why??? What's the point of the kidnap then?"

"These Disney movies are becoming way to influential."

"I bet she used to cook with an ape-ron. I'll get my coat..."

"She’s trying to give Mowgli but I’m getting Pinocchio. Has this been fact checked?"

"I’ve spent a lot of time in Colombia and English speakers are far and few, even in heavy tourist spots like Medellín. So she was raised by monkeys but somehow came back to society and became bilingual? Lol."

