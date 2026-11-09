Celebrity fashion designer Veekee James expressed shock at Iyabo Ojo's appearance at Priscilla Ojo's PALMPRIY Glow Oil brand launch on November 8

Veekee James admitted she could not recognise the actress from the back, stunned by how youthful and radiant Iyabo Ojo looked at the event

Iyabo Ojo laughed off the compliments and playfully declared herself a 24-year-old Gen Z, sending fans into a frenzy online

Iyabo Ojo turned heads at her daughter's brand launch, and not for the reasons you might expect, it was her appearance that stopped celebrity fashion designer Veekee James in her tracks.

The moment unfolded on 8 November 2026 at the official launch and unveiling of Priscilla Ojo's skincare line, PALMPRIY Glow Oil, held at a warmly lit boutique-style venue with elegant arched red-toned wall niches.

Fans react to Veekee James’ latest remarks about Iyabo Ojo’s appearance. Credit: @iyaboojofespris, @veekeejames

Source: Instagram

The event drew a crowd of well-dressed guests mingling in a lively, celebratory atmosphere.

Veekee James cannot believe her eyes

When Veekee James spotted Iyabo Ojo at the gathering, the renowned fashion designer was visibly taken aback.

She walked up to the actress and admitted, with clear admiration, that she had not been able to place who she was at first glance, describing how different and strikingly youthful Iyabo looked.

Veekee said she initially thought the actress was one of Priscilla's younger friends, so radiant and fresh did Iyabo Ojo appear from behind and from the side.

"Oh my God, oh my God, how are you doing?" Veekee James exclaimed, visibly stunned. She added that Iyabo was "not recognisable from the back, from the side."

Veekee James causes a stir with her take on Iyabo Ojo’s stunning looks. Credit: @veekeejames

Source: Instagram

Iyabo Ojo claims Gen Z status

Rather than brush off the effusive praise, Iyabo Ojo embraced it with characteristic humour. The actress laughed and playfully announced that she was part of the Gen Z generation, adding a light-hearted energy to what was already a warm and celebratory interaction.

"Yes, we are the Gen Z," Iyabo quipped, to the delight of those watching.

The exchange quickly caught fire online, with clips from the event circulating across social media and drawing plenty of commentary from fans who agreed that Iyabo Ojo looked remarkably well.

Watch the moment Veekee James reacts to Iyabo Ojo's look at the PALMPRIY launch:

Veekee James warns party bloggers

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that fashion designer Veekee James called out Lagos party bloggers over what she described as invasive filming and privacy violations.

She said over 20 bloggers recently blocked her path at an event and complained after footage showing her phone password was shared online.

Veekee warned that she might damage any camera pushed disrespectfully into her face at future events and also condemned an incident involving Toke Makinwa’s baby.

Source: Legit.ng