Retirees should update their pension records and contact their PFA early to avoid delays when claiming benefits

Eligible retirees can choose programmed withdrawals or a life annuity, while some may qualify to withdraw all their savings

Payment depends on complete documents, verification and regulatory approval; retirees should avoid unofficial processing fees

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Nigerian workers approaching retirement can access their pension savings through a regulated process, but incomplete documentation, outdated personal records and outstanding employer contributions could delay payment.

Under the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS), administered by the National Pension Commission (PenCom), eligible retirees can receive their benefits through a lump-sum payment, programmed withdrawal or life annuity.

PenCon updates new payment guidelines for Nigerian retirees. Credit: PenCom

Source: UGC

However, accessing the money requires meeting specific conditions and submitting the necessary documents to a Pension Fund Administrator (PFA).

Here is a step-by-step guide to claiming pension benefits in Nigeria.

Complete your pension data recapture

The first step is to ensure that your Retirement Savings Account (RSA) records are accurate and up to date.

Retirees who have not completed the Data Recapture Exercise must contact their PFA to update their personal information, including their National Identification Number (NIN), identification documents and biometric records.

The exercise helps reconcile pension records and prevent discrepancies that could delay benefit payments.

Workers who have already completed the exercise generally do not need to repeat it unless their records require correction.

Notify your pension administrator early

Workers are encouraged to contact their PFAs at least six months before retirement to begin preparations.

According to PenCom's retirement benefit documentation guidelines, applicants may be required to provide:

Retirement notification or confirmation from their employer.

Birth certificate or declaration of age.

Valid identification and bank account details.

Recent payslips or evidence of annual total emoluments.

Completed pension benefit application forms.

Applicable retirement bond or public-sector documentation.

Additional documents may be required depending on employment history and retirement circumstances.

Choose how to receive your pension

Under the CPS, retirement benefits generally become accessible from age 50 or upon retirement, subject to applicable statutory conditions.

Retirees can choose between two principal payment arrangements.

Programmed withdrawal: The retiree receives an approved lump sum, while the remaining balance stays with the PFA to fund periodic pension payments.

Life annuity: The retiree uses the applicable retirement savings to purchase an annuity from a licensed life insurance company, providing regular income for life.

The amount available as a lump sum depends on the RSA balance and the minimum pension requirements.

Who can withdraw everything at once?

Some retirees with relatively small RSA balances may qualify for an en bloc payment, allowing them to withdraw their entire savings.

Eligibility depends on the pension calculated from the account balance and the regulatory minimum pension threshold.

Retirees should confirm the applicable threshold with their PFA rather than assume that every small account qualifies automatically.

How long does pension payment take?

Once the required documents are submitted, the PFA reviews the application and obtains the necessary regulatory authorisation before instructing the Pension Fund Custodian to release the approved benefits.

Nigerian retirees get new payment options as PenCom releases new guidelines. Credit: Novatis.

Source: Getty Images

Actual payment timelines may vary depending on documentation, verification and outstanding pension remittances.

Retirees can monitor their applications through their PFA's customer service channels or online platforms.

Importantly, pension applicants should deal directly with licensed administrators and avoid individuals demanding unofficial processing fees.

PenCom sets one-year deadline for PFAs

Legit.ng earlier reported that the National Pension Commission (PenCom) has directed Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) and other industry stakeholders to open three million additional funded Retirement Savings Accounts (RSAs) within one year.

PenCom's Director-General, Omolola Oloworaran, announced the ambitious target on Thursday, October 29, 2026, at the National Pension Conference and Awards in Abuja, held as part of National Pension Week 2026.

Source: Legit.ng