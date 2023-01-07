A video of a woman walking her kids and dancing to a man's Bluetooth speaker has stirred massive reactions

Maintaining a slow pace to catch up with her children, the mother danced to show that she is abreast of hip hop trends

Social media users who watched the woman's video said that she must have been a hot cake before marriage

A young man, @charlesginus_, who always goes around wearing a mask and carrying a Bluetooth speaker has made a video that got many people laughing.

In his latest clip, he approached a woman who was backing a baby and walking her kids with a speaker.

The young man was wowed by the woman's moves. Photo source: TikTok/@charlesginus

Mother and amapiano song

With music blasting out from his device, he encouraged the woman to dance. In a few seconds, the woman started showing off some very creative hand moves.

Many people were wowed that the woman never stopped while dancing. Even the young man was surprised by the mother's dance.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 2,000 comments with more than 120,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Tommy-n said:

"When you decided to get married and start up your family but someone comes from nowhere to remind you of your old club life."

Margret said:

"Mummy don leave pikin ooo. Amapiano don carry her de go."

Godspikin said:

"Mothers are great. She is dancing and still watching over her kids with the corner of her eyes . I salute Una."

A BE KE said:

"See me smiling like mumu."

Sam said:

"Abeg I wan do new year for that woman."

Flow_zee asked:

"How can I bless mummy with a token please?"

Onyinyechi said:

"Is her facial expression for me. She just Dey give me joy."

Jhay Vibes said:

"Trenches always with the realest love."

