Mixed reactions have trailed an emerging photo of an exam question paper written by music department undergraduates at Obafemi Awolowo University

The exam paper which had five questions had a mind-boggling 72 hours time allotment which translates to three days

The paper instruction did not come as a surprise to some who argued that the school is famed for setting such funny exams

Undergraduate examinations in many Nigerian tertiary institutions usually have a time allotment of a few hours, but this doesn't apply to OAU.

An examination question paper belonging to Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun state has shown that the time allotted was 72 hours, which is three days.

It had a time allotment of 72.

Source: Getty Images

A copy of the exam paper was shared on Twitter by @OAUtweet and sent netizens into a frenzy. The paper which was written by the department of music, faculty of arts was for the 2021/2022 harmattan semester.

The exam with the course code MUS429 had five questions in total and also instructed students to answer question one and any other two.

Some netizens noted that OAU has formed a habit of giving students funny exam questions.

See the tweet below:

Social media reactions

@Oluwafu64547687 said:

"This school dey fear me to enter o."

@jay_ibk said:

"My Alma mata,you think say OAU na your mate??"

@Wariz91400621 said:

"Wahala wahala wahala."

@Omo_Dotun said:

"Awo boys have succeeded in infecting our lecturers with the spirit of Aro."

@Leoluke01 said:

"The spirit of Aro has possessed OAU lecturers..."

@samzie01 said:

"There's one, the question was very long like this. Question 1b or so."

@Fifa737 said:

"The funniest I've ever seen is dah Cristiano Ronaldo freekick in physics."

