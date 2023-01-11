Nollywood’s Femi Adebayo has gotten his industry colleagues and social media fans asking him a series of funny questions

This comes after the movie star shared a video on his Instagram page showing the moment he tried to learn the legwork dance routine

Many took to the comment section with hilarious reactions at the King of Thieves actor’s attempt

It appears much-loved Nollywood actor Femi Adebayo’s attempt to join the cool gang is dead on arrival.

The King of Thieves moviemaker recently took to Instagram with a funny video showing the moment a gen-z fellow tried to teach him the popular legwork dance routine.

The two were standing across from each other in the living room area of his home as the actor tried to imitate the steps being taught to him.

In his caption, Adebayo explained how he is determined to pick up new skills in 2023 and he called on netizens to rate his dance routine.

He wrote:

"2023 with Plan B! Breaking more grounds, learning more skills but in all I’ll be RTID! Legwork in action…RATE ME! ."

Watch the actor in action below:

Social media users react

funkejenifaakindele said:

"What is going on here."

thedamilolaoni said:

"Faridah is texting to ask what daddy is doing in 5,4,3,2,… ."

leemah_exquisite said:

"Pick another skill Egbon. Leave dance."

obimpy said:

"They said legwork, sir, not galala, legwork, legwork. Oya, do it again ."

denike_drealtor said:

"Honorable Agba ti de!."

officialyemielesho said:

"My MAYOR pls take it easy o."

iam_olaiya said:

"OMG! See my life! If daddy can get this step? So why haven’t I ??"

enny3738 said:

"Bro femi please small small, no fall down ooo."

