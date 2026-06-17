A video of Regina Daniels dancing on TikTok has generated massive reactions among her fans, who shared their observations about her

In the clip, she was holding her waist while wearing trousers and a black top as she danced joyfully

Fans took to the comments section to share their reactions to her appearance and her activity on the social media platform

Actress Regina Daniels has shared a beautiful video of herself having fun on social media, and it has sparked reactions from fans.

The movie star, whose son recently received an award, was seen dancing, singing, and enjoying herself in the clip.

Reactions as Regina Daniels' trending video garners attention. Photo credit@regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

She wore a pair of trousers and a black top while dancing with a radio in her hand.

At some points, she placed the radio on her head and continued dancing without missing a beat.

She was seen whining her waist while balancing the radio on her head as she danced energetically.

Fans react to Regina Daniels' video

Fans of the actress shared their thoughts about her new look. Some observed that she appeared to have gained weight and looked chubbier than before.

Regina Daniels' fans knock her over trending dance video. Photo credit@regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

One commenter noted that her backside looked bigger than it used to and wondered whether she had undergone a BBL procedure.

Others remarked that she looked slimmer during her marriage to Ned Nwoko and claimed she had started gaining weight after becoming single.

Some also joked that the actress had been eating better since leaving her marriage.

Recall that Regina Daniels' reported exit from her marriage to Ned Nwoko generated controversy online. She later spoke about her experiences and concerns regarding the custody of her children, alleging that the politician wanted full custody.

Here is the X video below:

How fans reacted Regina Daniels' video

Different reactions have been tried to the video made by the actress as he danxced joyfully online. Here are comments below:

@Pvrselogic commented:

"Before the senior man married her, I can't remember her having to dance on Obasanjo's internet to seek attention and validation."

@Wannabe said:

"Person way just dey enter her adulthood."

@Trollcity22 wrote:

" talked elderly man like Ned no fit lie.Withdrawal pays off .If you know you know."

@Ellandugo reacted:

"Abi she do more surgery, she wasn’t like this.'

@Emmyspartan wrote:

"With her saggy breast, Ned don turn am in and out already."

@Dbabaearly said:

" Why can't she use her small fame to show girls the right way to live, must she act like a cal girl all the time and impress on the girls watching her? What's really wrong with these modern women's mental health?"

Regina Daniels' husband showers her with praises

Legit.ng earlier reported that Senator Nwoko showered praises on Regina Daniels for what she did for him before they both stepped out.

The couple attended the first Anioma community meeting together, and the actress shared a video from the event.

While addressing the attendees, her husband said he was sick, but his wife gave him the needed support to grace the event.

Source: Legit.ng