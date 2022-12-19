Social media users have expressed surprise over the kind of questions that was set for final year students of Benue State University

A lady who shared the English exam question on the net remarked that even a JSS 3 student can comfortably tackle the questions

The Head of the Department, English, has released an internal memo reacting to the supposed cheap exam

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A leaked photo of an English exam paper for Benue University final year students has sent social media into a frenzy.

Esther David Ohunene shared the paper on Facebook group Rant HQ Extention describing it as cheap questions.

Many Nigerians agreed that they were cheap questions. Photo Credit: Esther David Ohunene, AIT live

Source: Facebook

She added that even JSS 3 students will comfortably provide answers to the questions asked. She wrote:

"Look at the cheap questions for final year students at Benue state university..

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"Even Jss3 students can answer without stress.

"Abi is it new generation questions."

The exam which had the course code ENG 405 had five questions. Question reads:

"1 (a) What is a register?

"(b) What is the importance of register to a person?

"(c) State three (3) ways in which register can be enhanced."

The department's HOD reacts

However, in an internal memo dated December 16 Legit.ng sighted, the Head of the Department Professor Moses Tsenongu apologised to students and staff of the varsity over the exam.

While describing the act (setting the question) as 'embarrassing academic incompetence,' the professor promised that the perpetrator of the shameful conduct will be sanctioned.

He also announced the cancellation of the exam and rescheduled it for Monday, December 19.

Social media reactions

Obarike Daniel Ogah said:

"You can't give such direct questions in the final year. Final year questions are usually applied questions to test the critical thinking knowledge/skills of students. It is also a gross oversight on the part of the HOD because the questions are supposed to go through him to the departmental exam committee for vetting before it can be administered to students. Gross negligence on the part of the course lecturer, HOD and the exam committee.."

Nnakee-Godwins Ifeaka Peace said:

"It depends on the course content. It looks cheap but you need to organise your points well to make an A or at least B."

Chioma Oko said:

"In Ebsu medical laboratory science department to be precise..all the questions na 1an half question be this.

"And nobody is gonna ask you to define anything as a question. You have to write exhaustively."

Glorie Glorie said:

"Anybody who thinks Benue state University's English department is really cheap, you can as well enroll, and graduate with a first class+ degree.

"Come and see things for yourselves."

Man shares 'cheap' university question paper of a northern Nigeria varsity

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had shared the university question paper of a northern higher institution, claiming it is easier to bag a first class there.

The man who claimed the exam is very simple for university students said that lecturers in the south are always after making life tough for people with advanced questions.

The first question on the paper asked:

"A boy has N500. He spends N200. What fraction of his original money does he have left?"

Section B read:

"What is the 25% of N400?"

Source: Legit.ng