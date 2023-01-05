A video shared via popular app, TikTok, captures a beautiful little girl walking down the runway like a professional

In a sweet clip, the little girl catwalked in the presence of people before moving to the judges' table

On getting there, she displayed her modelling moves and everyone clapped and encouraged her

A bold and beautiful little girl amazed everyone after participating in a modelling competition.

A sweet video showed the little girl displaying her modelling skills in the presence of adults and some children.

Little girl walks down runway Photo Credit: @iyabongwa/TikTok

Dressed in a fine yellow gown, the little girl walked down the runway like a professional, crossing her legs as she walked.

Her facial expression and visible show of confidence impressed netizens who clapped and cheered her on.

In the short clip, the little girl was spotted walking towards the judges and displaying her spectacular modelling moves with so much swag.

Social media reactions

@laydmm1 said:

"She understood the assignment."

@lesliem_du stated:

"So confident, holding her head up high, I pray that God will continue to bless and strengthen her mom to continue to raise her in God's way."

@masechabagladysmachakela reacted:

"Yassssssss it's the catwalk and posture for me."

@katcheeze said:

"Wow. The confidence in her is out of this world Mummy take care of this Queen."

@siphethilemaling reacted:

"Continue my baby u will become Miss World, Come back to this comment after a few years."

@hendrik_divine said:

"The elegance in her walk."

@zimekazi added:

"She just took me back when I was still young, I am so emotional right now. Ay she is going far, uyabona nje."

@gwendi07 noted:

"Our future miss south africa. This dont need negotiations. The parents must support her."

@vertuelm added:

"A professional. The way she is dragging those legggsss! Honey."

Watch the video below:

