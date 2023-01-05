A white woman has received accolades from netizens on social media after showing off her incredible dance moves

In a video, the woman danced in the presence of guests and all attention focused on her impeccable dance moves

Reports gathered that the oyinbo woman who got married to a Nigerian was celebrating the naming of their daughter

A beautiful white woman impressed guests who arrived at the venue of her baby's naming ceremony.

The oyinbo woman got married to a Nigerian man and during the naming ceremony of their first child, she made sure to make it worthwhile.

Oyinbo woman steals the show Photo Credit: @dj_ilumoka/TikTok

Source: UGC

A sweet video shared on TikTok showed the woman dancing with so much energy and passion as the cameraman shifted focus to her.

As she danced, guests cheered her on and this made her put more fire in her dance.

Social media reactions

@nelo065 said:

"The only thing that would have completed would be the baby in mini traditional too. That would have been too much cuteness overload."

@mobol217 said:

"Congratulations on the adorable beautiful bundle of joy. Amazing dance moves."

@patty2nice2 reacted:

"Onyibo be calming down ooo this is so going to be me next month."

@shenileey said:

"Mummy is like, I did the time for 9 months, time for daddy to hold him while I party."

@chegait stated:

"If we no see naming food chop at least tell us the name of the baby."

@hawa_0426 noted:

"Be like say she practice am well well for many months. She couldn't wait for this day."

@yourqueenqueenqueen added:

"Wow the wife nailed it. much."

@olayinkaajetunmo5 added:

"Bobo looks your wife dancing for you God bless you fam."

@aberelekan added:

"I hope all Africa is seeing this a white woman with her husband African man and she is very happy to marry African youths marry any tribe you wish."

Watch the video below:

Oyinbo lady dances to sweet music at work

