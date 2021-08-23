A little kid has melted the hearts of many people on social media after she caused a stir at a fashion occasion

In the adorable video, the girl appears on the runway like a proper model and strike poses to the admiration of guests

Social media users thought the kid killed it, with many desiring to have a female as their first child

A kid has become an internet sensation after a stunt she pulled on adults at a fashion event.

A short video by @pubity on Instagram reposted by @mufasatundeednut showed the kid storm the runway with a carriage and countenance that is commonplace with professional runway models.

People hailed the kid's confidence Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @mufasatundednut

The smiling girl prodded forward in her fine pink dress and stopped half way to strike killer poses for the thrilled guests.

She made poses like a model trying to impress the judges. The kid's display got the guests clapping for her.

After her showcase, she is then led off the stage by an adult.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians gushed

@dremodrizzy stated:

"That white man wey dey hold mic no too like that pikin make we no lie."

@aduke_orobo commented:

"If na naija Pikin, MC go don announce Sey come carry ur Pikin o. Or the audience go don Dey shout, especially if the baby no come fine."

@lisaa_ndukwe said:

"See her tiny, cutie legs❤️❤️❤️thank God she didn't fall when she Rotated like Ijiji ndi Igbo !"

@cacosahairs remarked:

"See how everyone applauded her? Nigerians need to learn to let kid's be kids. They'll be forcing little kids to catwalk like Naomi Campbell and the atmosphere won't be so welcoming because most people in the audience would be looking for fault so they can laugh."

