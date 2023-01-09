A little girl captured the attention of many on the road after walking down the street in an oversized uniform

In the video, the girl stopped walking and stood for a while when she noticed she was being captured on camera

However, she finally decided to ignore everybody as she walked on the street and raised her shoulders like a boss

A little girl recently rocked an oversized school uniform and walked confidently on the street in it.

In a viral video shared online, the little girl paused when she noticed that a lady was recording her movement.

However, after a short while, she started moving again, keeping a long face as she walked like a boss.

The little girl wore a purple-colored oversized uniform and walked along the street with so much energy.

Sharing the video on TikTok, an eyewitness who filmed the little girl said:

"Vawlence pikin. Can your uniform ever!"

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

@Miriame4ma said:

"Who else thought it was kiriku at first."

@draycduu reacted:

"This one Na garment."

@amy commented:

"She go use am finish primary school. No worry na her mama tell the tailor."

@Jibliss added:

"NAH dey elder sister uniform."

@ireneobasi586 wrote:

"She's like abeg commot for road mek I pass jooh."

@Godstimeprecious90 said:

"The parents want make she use am reach ss3."

@amababyboo said:

"The go use am finish primary school. No worry na her mama tell the tailor."

@ollaholla1313 stated:

"The way she stopped at first and kept on walking like nothing dey happen."

@ibrahimolayinkaba1 said:

"He's cute like that, he was like y u recording, later said I don't care."

@ritamicheal50 said:

"Am I the only one seeing her foot steps and the music vibing together."

@tideslides0 said:

"My step sister went to tailoring school so first term going back to boarding school my dad want her to sew new uniforms it came out like this."

@annie_baby16 added:

"We gas meet up go beat the mama. Wetin nah. Obioma don finish for street ni? even the hair cut. Nah girl she be nah. Wetinnnnn!"

Little girl on uniform tackles bus conductor

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that there was drama at a bus stop in Lagos state, Nigeria, after a school girl got into an argument with a bus conductor. The drama started after the little girl alighted from the bus and refused to pay the conductor.

She made it clear that she won't give the conductor a dime because he had agreed to stop her at phase 1 but stopped her at phase 2 instead. The conductor got offended and said he would put her inside the boot of the bus if she didn't pay him.

While she was still talking, the conductor lifted her up but the onlookers prevented him from carrying out his plan. The little girl later left the scene without paying the fare and some netizens applauded her over her bravery.

