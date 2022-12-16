A proud mother has shared a video of her little son cracking eggs and learning to cook in the kitchen

In the trending video, the mother heard noises in the kitchen and she rushed to the place to know what was happening

However, on getting there, she got surprised to see her little boy cracking eggs gently as an adult would

A mother broke down in tears of joy after sighting her little son trying to prepare food in the kitchen.

The proud mum said she heard noises from her kitchen and rushed to know what was going on.

When she got to the kitchen, she met her little son cracking eggs gently and pouring them into a bowl neatly and gently.

It was a proud moment for her as she broke down in tears immediately while filming the sweet boy doing his thing.

Sharing the video, she said:

"My son was cracking his own eggs and discarding the shells. He went in the fridge by himself, grabbed a bowl and all. He then grabbed the milk because he knows we put milk in our scrambled eggs."

Social media reactions

@pacificae_terrae said:

"Girl you caught him on time. I woke up smelling bacon once. Though I was dreaming until I heard pots noise. They wanted to surprise me."

@emmain11 stated:

"Obviously he has a thing for cooking. Take him to a cooking class he will enjoy for sure."

@thembekile_tsoari commented:

"I’d be crying the whole time."

@vanessadelaros09 said:

"He is so smart. He cracks eggs better than most. Lol."

@tanev_13 said:

"He’s gonna be on a junior chef show and I’m gonna be proud to be an OG fan on TT."

@crybabyjas reacted:

"Wow! He actually did good. Y’all can leave him home alone now."

@whatuptho235 commented:

"Please get him his own mini kitchen with a sink & a mini fridge. He’ll become a wonderful Chef I see it!"

@missbglam said:

"Can’t wait to see him on Masterchef Jr. when he’s a little older! I will be rooting for him!"

Watch the video below:

