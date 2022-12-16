A mother has stirred hilarious reactions from netizens after revealing how she wakes her baby every morning

In the video, she was seen patting the baby's back gently before dropping wads of naira notes and dollars on the bed

Social media users have gushed over the sweet video with several people wishing their parents did the same when they were young

A mother has caused an uproar online after sharing a heartwarming video with her little daughter.

In the video, the little girl was spotted sleeping peacefully on the bed as her mother walked into the room.

Mum wakes baby with money Photo Credit: keyafavyyy/TikTok

Source: UGC

As she entered, the doting mother gently patted her daughter's back before revealing a huge sum of naira and dollar notes.

She dropped the notes and bundles of cash beside her daughter while still patting her back.

The doting mother claimed that she wakes her daughter every day using the same pattern.

Social media reactions

@somicray said:

"If my mom dey wake me like this I for no stubborn."

@kingtanta wrote:

"I studied Nannylistic in university of omugo department of babysitting. Please can I be the child’s caregiver?"

@giftey_2 asked:

"Are you looking for nanny."

@rosemaryan4 commented:

"Lemme see that thing that said I won't be rich for my future kids."

@ceo_ebzoil said:

"Awww where una dey see this money. You and Kylie should better come carry me alone ooh."

@lordressdamtin wrote:

"Money way be say na u go still later spend am. Joking oh before una go drag me."

@callmenoble_jenny added:

"After you put an you go still comot am, tomorrow you still put am again."

@nurse_dobis added:

"Can I be your last born. Even if nah 100naira every morning I suppose don blow by now."

Watch the video below:

Man sprays money on baby during delivery

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian man could not hold in his joy at seeing his child for the first time after the baby was born.

In a clip reshared by @gossipmilltv, the man initially stood in surprise before he moved to the cradle where the baby was. When he got to the spot, he dipped his hands in his bag, brought wads of naira notes out, and started spraying the kid. People who were around found his act so cute as they whipped out their camera phones to film him.

As he sprayed the money, he made sure the notes were not covering the baby's face. At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 9,000 comments with more than 90,000 likes.

Source: Legit.ng