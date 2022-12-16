A viral video shared via TikTok has captured the hilarious moment a Nigerian father gave his dog instructions

In the funny video posted by @niffster, the father gave orders to the dog and it obeyed without hesitation

Reacting to the lovely video, many social media users commended the dog for behaving like a well-trained pet

A Nigerian father has stirred reactions online after a video with his pet dog surfaced on the TikTok app.

In the heartwarming video, the father gave out instructions to the dog and it obeyed them to the latter.

The man had at first, ordered the dog to sit down while he brings out its food. He said he was going to reduce the quantity of the food because he didn't want the dog peeeing too much.

The dog sat gently and obeyed all instructions given to it, a gesture which made netizens adore the obedient pet.

"I'm going to give you just half okay. Is that okay? You need to sit down. Sit! You know you can't take the food until I tell you to right? Okay come on", the father said.

Social media reactions

@hannise_ said:

"The dog is Dobaleing? Well trained!"

@neekwaateikojo wrote:

"Beautiful family."

@mariannalaaa said:

"This is soooo adorable!"

@elleontherocks stated:

"Your wife paying them no mind is killing me."

@abbaniii65 commented:

"It's the way your wife doesn't care what they are doing. She just sit quietly minding her own business on the table."

@komphie added:

"Awwwww she’s so good."

Watch the video below:

Nigerian man warns his dog in video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian man has in a short video showed how obedient his dogs are and it was an amazing thing to watch.

In the clip, the man placed three plates of food on the floor and faced the camera, saying he would like to test how his pets keep to instructions. With a funny tone, the man called one of his dogs named Leo and told it to make sure none of them touches the food.

After the man had dished out the instructions, he went indoors for some seconds. While he was in, the dogs tried hard to heed the warning. When he came out and saw that the food was still intact, he was happy as he called them to have a feast.

