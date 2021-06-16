A young boy has caused commotion and warmed hearts on social media as he showcased a great deal of cooking skill

In the trending video, the boy prepared 'rice' from scratch over a wood fire without being aided to the surprise of many people

Social media users thought his parents taught him well while others remarked about how well he cared for his younger sibling

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

A boy has warmed hearts on social media after a video of his culinary performance went viral. The young chef was seen preparing 'rice' over a wood fire without the assistance of an older person.

In the Facebook video by Steak World, he started off by pouring groundnut oil in a heated pan and followed it up with an egg.

Boy cooks 'rice' over wood fire unaided in sweet video Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by Steak World

Source: Facebook

The boy showed great cooking skill as he mixed the necessary ingredients and monitored the meal till it was ready for consumption.

It is how he cared for his younger brother for many people

In the clip, it was observed that the young chef served the meal on two plates and went on to feed his younger one first before eating his.

The manner in which he went about it warmed hearts on social media.

See some reactions below:

Judith Piovarchy Piovarchyy wrote:

"Thumbs up to you amazing sure did enjoy watching that and feeding his little brother I sure would love to give them a big hug now I'm hungry and wasn't love you chef how wonderful I love children and people he learned that from mommy or daddy or both love this."

Sandy Shauner commented:

"So sweet and sad at the same time. Filled with emotions. Beautiful to see big brother cooking for his little brother, but the chef to is a child.

"The independence is good, but will this child, ever be a kid himself. After watching the video several times. This child was very careful."

Eric D'Silva reacted:

"What a Great Young Cook haven’t come across or seen a young guy in this manner God Grant your favour on these 2 kids and make something out for them for the future."

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Young boy stuns sister and hubby with his cooking skill

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a 14-year-old lad had cooked amazing dishes for his sister and her husband to celebrate their love.

In a post on Monday, February 15, the woman said he cooked amazing sets of food to express his love for them.

The boy posed in a chef livery with the meals he cooked. What perhaps amazed tweeps more was that the plates of food were beautifully presented to create an aura of love.

The beauty of the food was complemented with the neat white table they were displayed on. People really loved what he did.

Source: Legit